Almacenes Éxito Sees Asset Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Almacenes Exito SA Sponsored ADR (EXTO) has released an update.
Almacenes Éxito S.A. reports a slight decline in current assets and liabilities as of September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, while non-current assets and equity show moderate growth. The company’s total assets increased to 17,236,233 million Colombian pesos from 16,339,761 million pesos, indicating a positive trend in long-term investments and financial health. Despite a minor drop in revenue over the period, the company maintains a strong financial position.
