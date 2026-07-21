Markets
ALLY

Ally Financial Q2 Net Income Rises

July 21, 2026 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial (ALLY) reported second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $367 million, compared to $324 million in the second quarter of 2025. EPS was $1.18, up 14% year over year. Core net income to common shareholders increased to $375 million from $309 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.21, up 22% year over year.

GAAP total net revenue was $2.29 billion, up 10% from prior year. Adjusted total net revenue was $2.28 billion, up 10%. Net financing revenue was $1.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion, prior year. Net financing revenue excluding Core OID was $1.70 billion compared to $1.53 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Ally Financial shares are up 0.61 percent to $45.82.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.