News & Insights

Stocks
ALLY

Ally Financial price target lowered to $41 from $45 at Morgan Stanley

October 21, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Ally Financial (ALLY) to $41 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm still sees a path to $6 EPS in 2026, but says that “path likely remains choppy,” adding that the net interest margin, or NIM, expansion story for Ally is “delayed, not derailed.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.