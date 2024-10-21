Ally Financial price target lowered to $41 from $45 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Ally Financial (ALLY) to $41 from $45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm still sees a path to $6 EPS in 2026, but says that “path likely remains choppy,” adding that the net interest margin, or NIM, expansion story for Ally is “delayed, not derailed.”

