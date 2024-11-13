Allurion Technologies announces 50% reduction in workforce, operating expenses

In early November 2024, the Company began implementing a worldwide restructuring plan .The 2024 Restructuring Plan was designed to align the Company’s operating expenses with its current sales forecast and strategic plan with a focus on sales and marketing outside of the United States. This restructuring included a worldwide reduction in both workforce and operating expenses of approximately 50% to reduce future operating cash burn. These actions are intended to increase operational and financial flexibility, position the Company to navigate an evolving economic landscape, and extend its financial runway for sustained future growth in 2025 and beyond. The Company anticipates recording restructuring charges of approximately $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

