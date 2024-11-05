News & Insights

Allup Silica Unveils Promising Pink Bark Project

November 05, 2024 — 04:29 am EST

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Limited has announced updated findings highlighting the potential of their Pink Bark project, which includes rare earth, kaolin, and uranium resources. The company aims to advance exploration efforts in Western Australia, signaling promising opportunities for investors interested in mineral exploration. This development aligns with Allup Silica’s strategic focus on expanding their mineral sands and silica sand projects.

