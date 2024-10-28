Allup Silica Announces $1.64 Million Share Offer

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd., soon to be renamed McLaren Minerals Limited, is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $1.64 million. The offer allows eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase new shares at a 12.5% discount for $0.035 each. The funds will support feasibility studies, lease payments, and working capital.

