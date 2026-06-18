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Allstate Reports May Catastrophe Losses Of $289 Mln

June 18, 2026 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) on Thursday reported estimated catastrophe losses of $289 million in May, or $228 million after tax.

The insurer said total catastrophe losses for April and May combined amounted to $1.160 billion, or $915 million after tax.

Allstate's Protection business continued to grow its customer base during May. Total policies in force increased 0.3% from April and 2.4% from a year earlier to 38.80 million.

Allstate shares closed at $221.66 on Wednesday, down 0.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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