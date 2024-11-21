Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses Of $286 Mln For October

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses of $286 million or $226 million, after-tax, for the month of October 2024.

This includes $102 million, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Milton and unfavorable reserve reestimates of $144 million, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Helene, primarily in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

