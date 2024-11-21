News & Insights

Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses Of $286 Mln For October

November 21, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses of $286 million or $226 million, after-tax, for the month of October 2024.

This includes $102 million, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Milton and unfavorable reserve reestimates of $144 million, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Helene, primarily in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
