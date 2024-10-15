Allstate Acquires Kingfisher, Enhances Mobile Industry Offerings

The Allstate Corporation’s ALL Allstate Protection Plans, a division of ALL, recently announced the acquisition of Kingfisher. The acquiree is a pioneering company in optimizing the lifecycle of smart devices. This strategic move bolsters Allstate’s position in the mobile industry as Kingfisher’s expertise in repair, trade-in, and upgrade solutions aligns well with Allstate’s mission of delivering innovative, consumer-friendly protection plans.

This move bodes well for ALL as this acquisition is expected to enhance Allstate’s ability to serve mobile carriers, manufacturers, and retailers globally. Kingfisher, founded in 2016, has made waves in the mobile circular economy, providing sustainable solutions that address growing consumer demand for flexible device ownership and protection. This acquisition will also help meet the mobile industry’s increasing focus on environmental responsibility by facilitating the circulation of new and second-life devices.

With major partnerships already established with global carriers such as Telenor, Softbank, Three, and T-Mobile, Allstate’s enhanced offering through Kingfisher gives it an even stronger presence in the mobile industry. Enhanced offerings will enable it to expand its footprint and attract new customers, eventually leading to an improved top line in the future. This acquisition will lead to improved results from the Protection Services segment, whose revenues improved 12.7% year over year in the second quarter of 2024. Strength in Allstate Protection Plans bodes well for the company.

With the backing of Allstate’s global resources, Kingfisher’s solutions are poised to reach billions of users, offering both environmental and economic benefits. Allstate’s acquisition of Kingfisher is a forward-looking investment that aligns with market trends and is expected to drive growth for ALL.

Price Performance

Allstate shares have gained 16% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 14.9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

