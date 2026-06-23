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ALLT

Allot Authorized To Repurchase Up To $40 Mln Of Shares

June 23, 2026 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allot Ltd. (ALLT), a provider of security-as-a-service and network intelligence solutions, said on Tuesday that its board has authorized a program to repurchase up to $40 million of shares.

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, said: "Our share repurchase program reflects our confidence in Allots strategy and financial strength. We believe repurchasing our shares is an attractive use of our excess capital, that allows us to create increased value for our shareholders, while we continue to invest in internal initiatives that will continue to drive Allots long-term growth."

The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, liquidity, and others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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