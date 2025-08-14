Allogene's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO incurred a second-quarter 2025 loss of 23 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 28 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company currently lacks a marketed product in its portfolio. As a result, it did not report any sales during the second quarter.

ALLO's Q2 Earnings in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses totaled $40.2 million, down 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 11.2% year over year to $14.3 million.

As of June 30, 2025, Allogene had $302.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments compared with $335.5 million as of March 31, 2025.

Year to date, shares of Allogene have plunged 51.2% against the industry’s rise of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALLO's 2025 Guidance

The company continues to expect operating expenses in 2025 to be around $230 million.

Cash burn for 2025 is expected to be around $150 million. Based on these expected savings, Allogene claims that its cash runway will fund operations into the second half of 2027.

Earlier this year, Allogene implemented strategic cost realignment initiatives aimed at optimizing operations and extending its financial runway.

ALLO's Recent Pipeline Updates

Allogene is developing allogeneic CAR T therapies for treating cancer, especially hematologic indications with high unmet needs.

The pivotal phase II ALPHA3 study is evaluating its lead drug cema-cel as a potential first-line treatment for newly diagnosed and treated large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients who are likely to relapse and need further therapy. The futility analysis from this study is expected in the first half of 2026.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it has selected standard fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC) as the lymphodepletion regimen in the ALPHA3 study evaluating cema-cel in first-line consolidation for LBCL.

The ALPHA3 study is now being conducted with two arms, comparing cema-cel after standard FC lymphodepletion to observation – the current standard of care.

Allogene is also planning to explore the potential of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies in autoimmune diseases. During the second quarter, the company initiated the phase I RESOLUTION basket study in rheumatology, evaluating a new candidate, ALLO-329, across various autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis. The company expects the first update from this study in the first half of 2026, which will include both biomarker and clinical proof-of-concept data.

ALLO-316, the company’s first CAR T candidate for solid tumors, is being evaluated in the phase I TRAVERSE study in adults with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Data from the study has shown that the therapy-induced early anti-tumor activity with deepening responses over time, especially in heavily pre-treated patients with high CD70 expression.

The company has reached alignment with the FDA on the pivotal study design for ALLO-316, creating a pathway for potential partnership discussions to advance the program.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

ALLO's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allogene currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Akero Therapeutics AKRO, Amarin AMRN and Aligos Therapeutics ALGS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $3.93 to $3.90. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.27 to $4.21 during the same period. AKRO stock has surged 73.6% year to date.

Akero Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 49.24%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $2.30 to $2.25. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.78 to $1.61 during the same period. AMRN stock has rallied 54.6% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 22.97%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $9.71 to $8.26. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $10.45 to $8.78 during the same period. ALGS stock has plunged 80.8% year to date.

Aligos Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average negative surprise being 15.45%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.