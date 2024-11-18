Allogene Therapeutics presents data for ALLO-329 in autoimmune disease

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) announced preclinical data for ALLO-329, an investigational allogeneic CD19/CD70 dual CAR T cell therapy being evaluated as a treatment for autoimmune diseases. The data, presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2024, demonstrate the potential of ALLO-329 to specifically address key challenges associated with current autologous CAR T cell therapies in development for patients with autoimmune disease and highlights the promise of an allogeneic CAR T to reset the immune system. Key findings from the preclinical evaluation of ALLO-329 include: high CAR expression and cytotoxic activity; resistance to rejection; B cell depletion and antibody reduction; manufacturability. Based on these preclinical results, the company plans to file an investigational new drug ) application with the FDA in Q1 2025 and expects to have proof-of-concept by year-end 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALLO:
- Allogene Therapeutics price target lowered to $9 from $11 at Piper Sandler
- Allogene Therapeutics Advances CAR T Therapies
- Allogene Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (32c), consensus (33c)
- Allogene announces Phase 1 data on ALLO-316 in advanced RCC
- Allogene Therapeutics to present data on ALLO-316 at IKCS, SITC meetings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.