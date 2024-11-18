Allogene Therapeutics presents data for ALLO-329 in autoimmune disease

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) announced preclinical data for ALLO-329, an investigational allogeneic CD19/CD70 dual CAR T cell therapy being evaluated as a treatment for autoimmune diseases. The data, presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2024, demonstrate the potential of ALLO-329 to specifically address key challenges associated with current autologous CAR T cell therapies in development for patients with autoimmune disease and highlights the promise of an allogeneic CAR T to reset the immune system. Key findings from the preclinical evaluation of ALLO-329 include: high CAR expression and cytotoxic activity; resistance to rejection; B cell depletion and antibody reduction; manufacturability. Based on these preclinical results, the company plans to file an investigational new drug ) application with the FDA in Q1 2025 and expects to have proof-of-concept by year-end 2025.

