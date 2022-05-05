Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progresses Well

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 56 cents per share in first-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 25 cents.

ALLO recorded revenues of $61,000 during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $0.0 million. In the year-ago quarter, Allogene recorded $38.3 million of revenues.

Allogene’s shares were up 4.1% in after-hours trading on May 4. Yet, the stock has declined 35.9% in the year so far compared with the industry’s decrease of 20.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $60.2 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 21.6% year over year to $19.9 million.

Allogenehad $733.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $809.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Guidance

Allogene reiterated its guidance for 2022 operating expenses. Operating expenses are expected between $360 million and $390 million.

Pipeline Update

Allogene has six pipeline candidates in early-stage of clinical development, including five AlloCAR T cell product candidates, namely ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-715, ALLO-605 and ALLO-316, and a monoclonal antibody (mAB) ALLO-647.

Earlier in January this year, Allogene announced that the FDA removed the clinical hold on all five AlloCAR T therapies after the agency concluded from its investigations that the chromosomal abnormality discovered in one of ALLO’s study participants was not related to its manufacturing process or the TALEN gene-editing technology and had no clinical significance.

Allogene’s most advanced product candidates are ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A, designed to target CD19 protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cells. ALLO is evaluating ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A in two separate early-stage clinical studies across different oncology indications.

ALLO is planning to start the pivotal phase II portion of the phase I/II ALPHA2 study in mid-2022 to evaluate ALLO-501A in patients with relapsed/refractory LBCL. Allogene is currently finalizing the design of the clinical study with the FDA.

ALLO is evaluating ALLO-715 and ALLO-605 in early-stage studies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). Earlier this month, ALLO-605 was granted an Orphan drug designation by the FDA for treating MM.

Allogene intends to provide an update on all the above candidates by this year-end.

The mAB candidate, ALLO-647, is part of the lymphodepletion regimen, which is likely to increase the potency of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies. Allogene is utilizing ALLO-647 in all its clinical studies and planning to launch a separate registrational study (EXPAND study) for the candidate, concurrently with the pivotal ALPHA2 study. The EXPAND study intends to demonstrate the safety of ALLO-647 and its contribution to the overall benefit of the lymphodepletion regimen.

Allogene is enrolling patients in the phase I TRAVERSE study, which is evaluating ALLO-316 in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Allogene currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Alkermes ALKS, Amicus Therapeutics FOLD and Angion Biomedica ANGN. While Alkermes and Angion Biomedica sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Amicus Therapeutics carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alkermes’ loss per share estimates for 2022 have narrowed from 14 cents to 3 cents in the past 30 days. The stock of ALKS has risen 24.5% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Alkermes beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 350.5%. In the last reported quarter, ALKS delivered an earnings surprise of 1,100%.

Amicus Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates for 2023 have narrowed from 19 cents to 16 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of FOLD have declined 37.9% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Amicus Therapeutics missed estimates in three of the last four quarters and beat the mark just once, witnessing a negative surprise of 28%, on average. In the last reported quarter, FOLD delivered a negative earnings surprise of 107.1%.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Angion Biomedica’s 2022 loss per share have narrowed from $1.92 to $1.79. Shares of ANGN have declined 44.1% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Angion Biomedica beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, witnessing a negative surprise of 47.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, ANGN delivered an earnings surprise of 198.3%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.