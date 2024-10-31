News & Insights

ALSN

Allison Transmission price target raised to $82 from $72 at Goldman Sachs

October 31, 2024 — 07:05 pm EDT

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Allison Transmission (ALSN) to $82 from $72 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm is also raising its 2024-26 EBITDA estimates by 2% on average to reflect higher production rates of class 8 straight trucks, with production now at 10,000 units per month vs. a historical range of 2,000 to 12,000, while also citing the slowing demand for electric vehicles, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

