Alligator Energy Announces AGM Results and Strategic Focus

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.
Alligator Energy Ltd, an Australian exploration company specializing in uranium and energy-related minerals, successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, announcing the results of key resolutions voted on by shareholders. With a strong focus on uranium and cobalt-nickel projects, the company continues to leverage the extensive experience of its directors in the sector. This meeting marks another step in Alligator Energy’s strategic direction, reinforcing its commitment to growth in the energy minerals market.
