News & Insights

Stocks
APYRF

Allied Properties Updates on Distributions and Sales

December 02, 2024 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has declared a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit for December 2024 and confirmed its 2025 distribution plan. The company also successfully exceeded its 2024 non-core property sales target by reaching $231 million, setting a new target of $170 million for 2025.

For further insights into TSE:AP.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APYRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.