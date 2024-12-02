Allied Properties Updates on Distributions and Sales

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has released an update.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has declared a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit for December 2024 and confirmed its 2025 distribution plan. The company also successfully exceeded its 2024 non-core property sales target by reaching $231 million, setting a new target of $170 million for 2025.

