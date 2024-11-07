News & Insights

Allied Gold’s Q3 Report Reveals Strategic Enhancements

Allied Gold Corporation (TSE:AAUC) has released an update.

Allied Gold Corporation reported a steady third quarter production and anticipates an increase in the fourth quarter driven by the Korali-Sud project at the Sadiola mine. The company has secured key regulatory approvals and is implementing operational improvements to enhance production and cost efficiency. Allied Gold expects its fourth quarter to be the highest production quarter of the year, solidifying its strong production platform.

