Alliant Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.20, consensus $1.10

Reports Q3 revenue $1.08B, consensus $1.08B. “We continue to deliver solid financial and operational results while executing our customer-focused strategy,” said Lisa Barton, Alliant Energy (LNT) President and CEO. “We anticipate we will be able to offset a majority of the 2024 negative temperature impacts on earnings, as reflected in our 2024 revised earnings guidance. The introduction of our 2025 earnings guidance, and reiteration of our long-term earnings growth range of 5% to 7% reinforces the consistent performance and predictable long-term growth of the company. We have experienced strong interest from data centers in our service territory and will be providing an update on our progress to date, along with an updated load forecast.”

