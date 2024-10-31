News & Insights

Stocks

Alliant Energy increases 2025 annual dividend target 6% to $2.03 per share

October 31, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alliant Energy (LNT) has increased its 2025 expected annual common stock dividend target to $2.03 per share from the current annual common stock dividend target of $1.92 per share, a 6% increase. Payment of the 2025 quarterly dividend is subject to the actual dividend declaration by the Board of Directors each quarter, which is expected in January 2025 for the first quarter dividend.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.