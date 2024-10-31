Alliant Energy increases 2025 annual dividend target 6% to $2.03 per share

Alliant Energy (LNT) has increased its 2025 expected annual common stock dividend target to $2.03 per share from the current annual common stock dividend target of $1.92 per share, a 6% increase. Payment of the 2025 quarterly dividend is subject to the actual dividend declaration by the Board of Directors each quarter, which is expected in January 2025 for the first quarter dividend.

