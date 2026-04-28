AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $85.24 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $74.03 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $76.72 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $1.201 billion from $1.080 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.24 Mln. vs. $74.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.201 Bln vs. $1.080 Bln last year.

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