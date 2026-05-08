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AllianceBernstein Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AB

May 08, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.44, changing hands as low as $38.65 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: AllianceBernstein Holding LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $35.59 per share, with $44.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.23.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 My Morning Joe Stock Watch
 COHU Historical Stock Prices
 Energy Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> COHU Historical Stock Prices-> Energy Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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