Alliance Resource Partners sees FY24 total sales tons 33.50M – 34.50M

Increased committed & priced sales tons for the 2025 full year by 5.9M tons to 22.5M tons “We have repeatedly warned about the impact of federal regulations on grid reliability, influencing what we believe to be the premature retirement of essential baseload power sources even as significant demand growth from AI, data centers, and manufacturing onshoring is being projected,” commented Mr. Craft. “This summer’s PJM capacity auction results highlight these concerns. Recognizing a potential crisis due to unexpectedly high demand growth, the delayed construction of new generation, and planned capacity retirements, particularly in our served markets, PJM prioritized baseload capacity over interruptible sources. This further supports recent third-party sources which indicate that greater than 40% of previously announced baseload power plant retirement dates have been deferred nationwide.” Mr. Craft concluded, “Many of our largest domestic customers have been active on the contracting side of late. Since our last update, we are in the process of finalizing commitments for 21.7 million tons over the 2025 to 2030 time period. We are also in active discussions with other customers to add to future commitments, that if secured, will lift our 2025 domestic sales order book to a level near our historical contracted position heading into the new calendar year. Looking longer-term, the underlying coal demand fundamentals of non-traditional demand growth is accelerating, particularly in the markets we serve in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast.”

