Alliance Resource Partners reports Q3 EPS 66c, consensus 86c

Reports Q 3revenue $613.600M , consensus $641.73MTotal revenues in the 2024 Quarter decreased 3.6% to $613.6 M compared to $636.5 for the 2023 Quarter primarily as a result of reduced coal sales prices, which declined 2.1% due in part to lower export pricing in Appalachia, and lower transportation revenues. Net income for the 2024 Quarter was $86.3M, or 66c per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $153.7M , or $1.18 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2023 Quarter as a result of lower revenues and increased total operating expenses. EBITDA for the 2024 Quarter was $170.7M compared to $227.M in the 2023 Quarter. Total revenues in the 2024 Quarter increased 3.4% compared to $593.4M in the Sequential Quarter primarily as a result of increased coal sales volumes, which rose 6.7% to 8.4M tons sold compared to 7.9 million tons sold. Net income and EBITDA for the 2024 Quarter decreased by 13.9% and 3.9%, respectively, compared to the Sequential Quarter as a result of higher total operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenues. “We delivered sequential improvement in revenue, coal sales, and minerals volumes during the third quarter, however revenues were lower than our expectations primarily due to lower coal sales volumes and pricing related to export sales from our MC Mining, Mettiki and Hamilton operations, as well as shipping deferrals on some of our higher priced domestic contracted commitments,” commented Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton sold was $46.11 during the 2024 Quarter, slightly higher than the Sequential Quarter and increasing 11.9% year-over-year due to a longwall move at our Tunnel Ridge operations and challenging mining conditions at all three Appalachia operations that lowered recoveries and increased costs related to roof control and maintenance. We took proactive steps during the 2024 Quarter to more closely align production with shipments at our MC Mining, Mettiki and Hamilton operations by reducing production due to high stockpile levels at each operation which also impacted our costs. As a result, coal inventory levels declined by over 0.5 million tons in the 2024 Quarter.” .

