Alliance Leasing to Discuss Key Agreements at EGM

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HK:1563) has released an update.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 12, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the 2025 Framework Procurement Agreements. This includes proposed annual caps and related transactions that are crucial for the company’s future operations. Shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process by attending or appointing proxies for the meeting.

