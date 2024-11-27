News & Insights

Alliance Aviation Boosts Financials with Asset Sales

November 27, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (AU:AQZ) has released an update.

Alliance Aviation Services Limited has entered into contracts to sell six Embraer E190 airframes and 13 Rolls-Royce engine cores, optimizing its inventory and boosting its financial outlook. The transactions are expected to generate significant cash benefits of up to $23 million and reduce future capital expenditures. These strategic sales highlight Alliance’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance its Aviation Services Business Unit.

