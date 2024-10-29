News & Insights

Allete unit sells Whitetail wind project in Wisconsin to Invenergy

October 29, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Allete (ALE) Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allete, announced the company has sold the Whitetail wind project in southwestern Wisconsin to Invenergy, with the intent that it be constructed and subsequently sold to WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service as well as Madison Gas and Electric Co. “Allete Clean Energy acquired the Whitetail wind project in 2021 and developed it for sale to help companies advance their carbon-reduction goals. The approximately 70-megawatt Whitetail project will consist of up to 21 turbines on about 5,938 acres in Clifton and Wingville townships in Grant County. It will produce enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes,” the company said in a statement.

Read More on ALE:

