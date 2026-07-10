Allegro MicroSystems Trends Point to Higher Chip Content Ahead

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM is being reshaped by rising semiconductor content in vehicles, data centers and automation systems. The stock’s case is no longer tied only to auto unit volumes.

The central question is whether electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure and robotics can help Allegro outgrow cyclical pressure while lifting profitability.

How Allegro Benefits From Smarter Vehicles

Vehicle electronics are becoming more complex as electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems and higher-voltage architectures expand. Allegro’s current sensors, position sensors, motor drivers and isolated gate drivers address core sensing and power-management needs in these systems.

The opportunity is content growth. Future steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire designs should require more precise angle sensing, motor control and power conversion, giving Allegro a path to grow faster than vehicle production.

Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY is a relevant peer because it also serves automotive power, sensor and electromobility applications. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN offers analog and embedded processing chips across automotive, industrial and data-center markets, making it another useful comparison point for investors tracking analog semiconductor demand.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

ALGM Gains Exposure to AI Power Needs

Artificial intelligence infrastructure is becoming a more meaningful part of Allegro’s story. Data centers are consuming more power and requiring more efficient cooling, current sensing and power conversion.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, data center sales reached a record 14% of total sales and grew 41% sequentially. That matters because it points to a broader industrial mix over time, not just a short-term rebound in auto demand.

Why Allegro Sees Robotics as a Long Runway

Robotics gives Allegro another emerging growth lane. Advanced robots require multiple motors, position sensors, angle sensors and power-management components across joints and subsystems.

That overlaps with Allegro’s strengths in magnetic sensing and motor control. Management is also investing in adjacencies such as medical devices and wearables, which could add future revenue streams if product adoption and execution remain on track.

ALGM Margin Trend Could Be the Hidden Lever

End-market growth is only part of the story. Allegro is also working toward a target financial model that includes gross margin above 55%, supported by scale, operating leverage and cost actions.

The company’s margin path includes material substitutions, factory and vendor efficiencies, selective pricing actions and product innovation. As higher-value applications in electric vehicles, data centers and robotics expand, mix improvement could become an important driver of earnings growth.

What Allegro’s Signals Say About Trend Exposure

The bottom line is that ALGM offers investors exposure to several semiconductor-content trends at once: electrification, advanced safety systems, AI infrastructure and automation. The opportunity is attractive, but execution still matters because automotive cyclicality, pricing pressure and newer-market adoption remain real offsets.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It also has a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A, which are favorable Style Score signals for investors focused on earnings growth and price strength.

ALGM’s VGM Score of B is also constructive, as the combined score weighs value, growth and momentum together. Its Value Score of F shows valuation is not the cleanest part of the setup, but the rank and stronger growth and momentum scores keep the near-term profile favorable rather than one-dimensional.

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Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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