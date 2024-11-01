Allegro MicroSystems Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Allegro Microsystems, Inc. ( (ALGM) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Allegro Microsystems, Inc. presented to its investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a prominent global designer and manufacturer of sensor integrated circuits and power ICs, primarily serving the automotive and industrial sectors with innovative and efficient solutions for emerging technologies.

Allegro MicroSystems announced its second quarter results for 2025, reporting a 12% sequential increase in sales to $187 million. The company noted growth in both its Automotive and Industrial markets and expressed optimism about ongoing demand and inventory rebalancing efforts by its partners.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, which was at the high end of the company’s expectations. However, overall financial figures indicated challenges, with GAAP diluted EPS showing a loss of $0.18. Despite this, the company’s gross margin improved to 48.8% on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting efficiency gains. Allegro also highlighted strategic investments and new product introductions aimed at sustaining its market leadership and supporting future growth.

Looking ahead, Allegro projects third-quarter net sales to range between $170 million and $180 million, with a gross margin forecasted between 49% and 51%. The company remains focused on vehicle electrification and further inventory adjustments, anticipating these factors will influence upcoming performance.

Allegro’s management remains confident in their growth strategy, driven by continued innovation and a robust product pipeline, despite the current economic challenges facing the semiconductor industry.

