Allegro MicroSystems exec buys $285K in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) disclosed that its CTO Michael Doogue bought 15K shares of common stock on November 18th in a total transaction size of $285K. Shares of Allegro MicroSystems are up 0.8% afterhours at $19.65.
