Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Price Target Increased by 18.08% to 55.51

The average one-year price target for Allegro MicroSystems (NasdaqGS:ALGM) has been revised to $55.51 / share. This is an increase of 18.08% from the prior estimate of $47.00 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.74% from the latest reported closing price of $45.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro MicroSystems. This is an decrease of 281 owner(s) or 46.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.07%, an increase of 65.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.79% to 154,693K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,436K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,111K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,751K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares , representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 36.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,652K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347K shares , representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 86.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,920K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,465K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.