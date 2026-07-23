Allegion Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) raised its full-year outlook after reporting double-digit revenue growth and high-teens adjusted earnings per share growth in the second quarter of 2026, driven by stronger demand in the Americas and continued momentum in non-residential markets.

President and Chief Executive Officer John Stone said the quarter was supported by “strong organic growth in the Americas” and robust specification activity across the company’s core institutional markets. He also pointed to improving conditions in commercial verticals such as office and multifamily, along with growth in data centers, which he said remains a smaller market for Allegion but is becoming increasingly relevant.

“We see momentum building in our largest market, which gives us confidence in our organic growth potential over the next several years,” Stone said.

Revenue and Earnings Rise in the Quarter

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes said second-quarter revenue was approximately $1.2 billion, up 12.7% from the prior year. Organic revenue increased 6.9%, with growth driven by both price realization and volume.

Adjusted operating margin was 24.2%, up 50 basis points year over year. Wagnes said price and productivity, net of inflation and investment and including transactional foreign exchange, provided an $11.8 million benefit and a 30-basis-point tailwind to margin. Volume leverage also helped margins, while acquisitions were a 30-basis-point headwind.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.40, an increase of $0.36, or 17.6%, from the prior year. Wagnes said operating income, including acquisitions, drove most of the EPS growth, with smaller benefits from tax and share count, partially offset by interest and other items.

Year-to-date available cash flow was $260.8 million, down 5.3% from a year earlier. Wagnes attributed the decline primarily to the timing of sales, which were stronger later in the quarter and resulted in higher receivables at quarter-end. The company still expects 2026 available cash flow conversion of approximately 85% to 95% of adjusted net income.

Americas Segment Leads Growth

Allegion’s Americas segment reported revenue of $918.6 million, up 11.8% on a reported basis and 8.9% organically. Wagnes said non-residential revenue increased high single digits organically, driven by price and volume growth, and that demand for non-residential products remains healthy.

The residential business also grew high single digits, supported by price and volume. Wagnes said residential growth in the quarter was “particularly strong in electronics,” though electronics revenue can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Segment electronics revenue rose in the low teens in the quarter, while year-to-date electronics growth was in the high single digits, consistent with Allegion’s long-term expectations.

Americas adjusted operating income rose 12.5% to $276.4 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded by 20 basis points. Acquisitions contributed 2.9 percentage points of revenue growth in the segment but were a 40-basis-point headwind to margins, as expected.

In response to an analyst question, Wagnes said the Americas quarter was “as strong as I can remember in some time,” with strength across both residential and non-residential markets. He noted that a price increase announced at the end of May may have caused some customers to order ahead, benefiting June results, but said underlying demand remained strong.

International Segment Faces Softer European Demand

The International segment delivered revenue of $232.9 million, up 16.2% on a reported basis but down 1.2% organically. Wagnes said the organic decline reflected weaker demand in some markets, including Germany. Net acquisitions contributed 14.3 percentage points to segment revenue, while currency added 3.1 percentage points.

International adjusted operating income increased 9.9% to $28.8 million, but adjusted operating margin declined by 70 basis points. Wagnes said price and productivity, net of inflation and investment, were a 120-basis-point margin headwind, while lower volume also weighed on margins. Acquisitions partially offset those pressures with an 80-basis-point margin tailwind.

The company said International margins improved 440 basis points sequentially as Allegion worked to improve production rates following ERP-related disruptions in the first quarter. Stone said the company made progress on those ERP challenges in line with expectations and expects further improvement in the second half.

However, Stone said demand has weakened in several European markets, including Germany, Allegion’s largest market in the region. He said the company has taken additional restructuring actions in response. During the Q&A session, Wagnes said those actions are expected to generate about $10 million in annual cost benefits, with the full run rate expected in the fourth quarter.

Guidance Raised Despite International Pressure

Allegion raised its 2026 reported revenue growth outlook to 7.5% to 8.5% and its organic revenue growth outlook to 3.5% to 4.5%. The company also raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $8.85 to $9.00.

Stone said the higher outlook reflects stronger expected demand in the Americas, partially offset by weaker international demand. In the Americas, Allegion now expects organic growth at the higher end of the mid-single-digit range, supported by pricing tied to increased inflation and healthier demand, primarily in non-residential markets.

Stone said Allegion announced pricing actions during the quarter to address higher inflation and will continue monitoring tariffs and input costs. Wagnes said the company expects to cover known inflationary pressures through pricing and productivity, with Americas price and productivity net of inflation and investment expected to be neutral to slightly positive for the year.

For International, Stone said Allegion expects to catch up on ERP-related production impacts during the remainder of the year. Still, weaker European demand, particularly in Germany, led the company to reduce its full-year International organic outlook to a low single-digit decline.

Electronics, Data Centers and Capital Allocation

Stone highlighted electronics as a long-term growth driver, particularly in higher education. He said universities are shifting from plastic cards and mechanical keys to contactless mobile credentials managed by Allegion, driving hardware modernization opportunities. He cited two flagship university deployments that became multimillion-dollar opportunities involving thousands of Allegion reader and lock upgrades.

Stone also said data centers are growing rapidly and are approaching 5% of Allegion’s non-residential business. He said Allegion’s early involvement in design specifications, end-user standards and specialty products, including from the Krieger Specialty Products acquisition, supports its position in that market.

On capital allocation, Stone said Allegion spent $70 million on acquisitions in the first quarter and completed no acquisitions in the second quarter. The company paid $47 million in dividends and repurchased $120 million of its shares in the quarter. Stone said Allegion sees “attractive valuation” in its shares at current levels and expects to remain active in the second half, though its outlook does not include additional share repurchases.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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