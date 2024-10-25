Allegion price target raised to $152 from $145 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Allegion (ALLE) to $152 from $145 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said trends stable, including stronger institutional performance and more mixed commercial trends. Residential and International also showing signs of bottoming.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALLE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.