Allegion Buys SOSS Door Hardware For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Allegion Plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, said on Friday that through one of its subsidiaries, it has acquired SOSS Door Hardware or SOSS, a maker of premium hinges and door hardware, for an undisclosed sum.

SOSS will report into the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

Ilardi, said: "SOSS solutions complement our Ives, Glynn-Johnson and Zero International door hardware, allowing us to specify and supply a broader portfolio to our customers, and ultimately growing this core part of our business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.