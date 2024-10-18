News & Insights

Allegion Buys SOSS Door Hardware For Undisclosed Sum

October 18, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allegion Plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, said on Friday that through one of its subsidiaries, it has acquired SOSS Door Hardware or SOSS, a maker of premium hinges and door hardware, for an undisclosed sum.

SOSS will report into the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

Ilardi, said: "SOSS solutions complement our Ives, Glynn-Johnson and Zero International door hardware, allowing us to specify and supply a broader portfolio to our customers, and ultimately growing this core part of our business."

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

