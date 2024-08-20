Allegiant Travel: Preliminary July Scheduled Service Passenger Traffic Down 1.9% YoY

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2024. For Scheduled Service, passengers were 1,897,963, down 1.9% from last year. Revenue passenger miles declined 1.7%. Available seat miles rose 2.4%. Load factor was 87.5%, down 3.7 points.

For Total System, passengers were 1,908,813, down 1.8% from a year ago. Available seat miles rose 3.2%. Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

The company noted that system revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.

