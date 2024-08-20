News & Insights

Markets
ALGT

Allegiant Travel: Preliminary July Scheduled Service Passenger Traffic Down 1.9% YoY

August 20, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2024. For Scheduled Service, passengers were 1,897,963, down 1.9% from last year. Revenue passenger miles declined 1.7%. Available seat miles rose 2.4%. Load factor was 87.5%, down 3.7 points.

For Total System, passengers were 1,908,813, down 1.8% from a year ago. Available seat miles rose 3.2%. Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

The company noted that system revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.