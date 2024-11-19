News & Insights

Allegiant Travel announces new 44 new nonstop routes

November 19, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) announced 44 new nonstop routes, including eleven routes to three new cities: Gulf Shores, Alabama, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39. The flights, starting in February, will expand the airline’s network options in 51 cities around the country, offering convenient, affordable air service to premier vacation destinations. With many travelers being mindful of their spending, Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow customers to enjoy their dream vacation. Additionally, the airline has added three airports to its network: Gulf Shores International Airport, Colorado Springs Airport and Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

