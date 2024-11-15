News & Insights

Allegiant Announces October Load Factor Of 78.5%

November 15, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co.(ALGT), Friday reported a 15.7 percent decline in revenue passenger miles and 5.2 points slip in load factor for October 2024, compared to the prior year.

Revenue passenger miles were 1.059 billion compared to 1.257 billion in October last year. The load factor for the month was 78.5 percent compared to last year's 83.7 percent. Total System capacity expressed in Available Seat Miles for October were 1.428 billion, while it was down 9.2 percent at 1.573 billion a year ago.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant also reported a 17 percent fall in passengers.

The company expects an increase in bookings following the election.

Currently, Allegiant's stock is trading at $76.18, up 0.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

