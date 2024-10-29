News & Insights

Allcore S.p.A. Reports Strong Revenue Growth

October 29, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

Allcore S.p.A. (IT:CORE) has released an update.

Allcore S.p.A. has reported a 21.95% increase in consolidated revenues, amounting to €36.75 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. The growth is driven by strong performances in their tax planning, accounting management, and spaces and membership business lines. The company continues to focus on operational efficiency and investment in innovative solutions, reinforcing its position as a key partner for Italian SMEs.

