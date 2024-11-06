News & Insights

Stocks
BIRD

Allbirds reports Q3 EPS ($2.68), consensus ($3.20)

November 06, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $43M, consensus $41.5M. “We are pleased to deliver Q3 results within our expectations as we continue to advance our three strategic focus areas,” said Joe Vernachio, Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams are delivering strong execution across the board and we are energized by the opportunity ahead as we prepare to bring our reignited product to market in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIRD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.