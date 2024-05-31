News & Insights

Stocks

Allan Gray Increases Stake in TBC Bank Group

May 31, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited has changed its stake in TBC Bank Group PLC, acquiring additional voting rights that led to a total of 4.1367% ownership as of May 29, 2024. The South African investment company’s holdings now include a direct vote count of 2,291,475 shares. This financial move signifies a growing interest and confidence in TBC Bank Group PLC, a leading banking group with significant market share in Georgia.

For further insights into GB:TBCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.