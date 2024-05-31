Allan Gray Increases Stake in TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited has changed its stake in TBC Bank Group PLC, acquiring additional voting rights that led to a total of 4.1367% ownership as of May 29, 2024. The South African investment company’s holdings now include a direct vote count of 2,291,475 shares. This financial move signifies a growing interest and confidence in TBC Bank Group PLC, a leading banking group with significant market share in Georgia.

