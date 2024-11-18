Allakos Inc. Alters Lease Agreement for Cost Savings

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Allakos ( (ALLK) ) has provided an announcement.

Allakos Inc. has entered into a Lease Termination Agreement with its landlord, significantly altering its lease terms for its San Carlos headquarters. The lease, originally set to expire in 2031, will now end between January and March 2025, costing the company approximately $2.5 million in termination-related expenses. This move is aimed at reducing future rent expenses while aligning with operational needs, as the current lease incurred annual costs of about $11 million.

