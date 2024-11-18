News & Insights

Stocks

Allakos Inc. Alters Lease Agreement for Cost Savings

November 18, 2024 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Allakos ( (ALLK) ) has provided an announcement.

Allakos Inc. has entered into a Lease Termination Agreement with its landlord, significantly altering its lease terms for its San Carlos headquarters. The lease, originally set to expire in 2031, will now end between January and March 2025, costing the company approximately $2.5 million in termination-related expenses. This move is aimed at reducing future rent expenses while aligning with operational needs, as the current lease incurred annual costs of about $11 million.

For a thorough assessment of ALLK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.