Alkermes Plc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $146.50 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $112.78 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $174.19 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $429.99 million from $377.48 million last year.

Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.50 Mln. vs. $112.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $429.99 Mln vs. $377.48 Mln last year.

