Alkermes Plc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.38 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $47.76 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $120.95 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $378.14 million from $380.94 million last year.

Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $92.38 Mln. vs. $47.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $378.14 Mln vs. $380.94 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.