Alkermes Plc Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $87.10 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $91.36 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $390.66 million from $399.13 million last year.

