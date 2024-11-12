News & Insights

Alkemy S.p.A. Prepares for Board Renewal to Boost Strategy

November 12, 2024 — 02:18 pm EST

Alkemy SpA (IT:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy S.p.A. is set to renew its Board of Directors, with two lists submitted for consideration ahead of the upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The main list, presented by Retex S.p.A., proposes a nine-member board with Barnaba Ravanne as Chairman, while a joint list from various shareholders offers two additional candidates. This renewal aims to enhance Alkemy’s strategic positioning in integrating consulting, digital marketing, and technology services.

