Alkemy S.p.A. Prepares for Board Renewal to Boost Strategy

Alkemy S.p.A. is set to renew its Board of Directors, with two lists submitted for consideration ahead of the upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The main list, presented by Retex S.p.A., proposes a nine-member board with Barnaba Ravanne as Chairman, while a joint list from various shareholders offers two additional candidates. This renewal aims to enhance Alkemy’s strategic positioning in integrating consulting, digital marketing, and technology services.

