Alkemy S.p.A. Plans Shareholders Meeting for Board Changes

Alkemy S.p.A. has announced a shareholders’ meeting on December 3, 2024, following a request from shareholder Retex S.p.A. to discuss the revocation and appointment of a new Board of Directors. This move reflects Retex’s interest in having a more significant representation in the company’s administration as the new controlling shareholder. Alkemy continues to enhance its market position by integrating various expertise to support evolving business models.

