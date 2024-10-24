Alkemy S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting Plans

Alkemy SpA (IT:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy S.p.A. has released documentation for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 3, 2024, in Milan. The meeting will address the potential revocation and appointment of the Board of Directors, alongside other governance matters. Alkemy continues to enhance market competitiveness by integrating services in consulting, digital marketing, and technology.

