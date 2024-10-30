Alkami reports Q3 EPS (9c), consensus 6c

Reports Q3 revenue $85.9M, consensus $84.78M. CEO Alex Shootman said, “In Q3, we delivered continued out performance on both our financial and operating metrics. We ended Q3 with 19.5 million live registered users, up 2.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter, and delivered again on new logos, add-on sales and renewals. In Q3 we signed nine new digital banking clients, including six credit unions and three banks. We also renewed 14 clients, with several clients extending to 2031 and adding an additional 7 products to their portfolios. Alkami (ALKT) continues to distinguish itself as the leading digital banking provider as evidenced by several industry awards, including being named the top digital banking provider in credit union market share by FI Navigator and Best Banking App by Tearsheet.” CFO Bryan Hill said, “We achieved total revenue growth and subscription revenue growth of 27% for the quarter. We once again exceeded our gross margin and adjusted EBITDA expectations, demonstrating continued progress towards our 2026 objectives of a non-GAAP gross margin of 65% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%.”

