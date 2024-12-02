News & Insights

Alkaline Water announces return of CEO Ricky Wright

December 02, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Alkaline Water (WTER) announced the return of its co-founder and former president and CEO, Ricky Wright, to lead the company forward as it prepares for its next phase of growth. Wright, who retired in 2022, returns to the company. Wright’s return coincides with the company’s preparations to file its Form 15c211 application with FINRA, a crucial step toward becoming eligible for proprietary broker-dealer quotations and continuous market making. This move represents part of a larger strategy to enhance the company’s market position and accessibility to investors.

