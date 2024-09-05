News & Insights

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (TSE:ATD) Offer for 7-Eleven Gets Rebuffed

September 05, 2024 — 12:04 pm EDT

It was not long ago that convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) started up a play to buy 7-Eleven, going through its parent company Seven & I (JP:3382). Reports have come back, however, noting that Couche-Tard’s first try simply will not fly. The news proved somewhat positive for investors, though, as shares were up fractionally in Thursday morning’s trading.

The latest word is that 7-Eleven’s parent company considers the first offer “inadequate” and will be telling Couche-Tard as much soon, though in a sense, with this information coming out, it may already have. Couche-Tard will be asked to reconsider, especially in light of various competition law concerns in the United States, where a bulk of 7-Eleven’s business is done.

Further, Seven & I made it clear that it is not rejecting the offer per se, but would rather want Couche-Tard to modify it somewhat according to conditions on the ground. The formal letter regarding this matter may go out as early as Friday, noted sources. Couche-Tard offered close to six trillion yen for the company, which works out to about C$56.484 billion.

Maybe Not So Inadequate

Reports noted that Couche-Tard’s offer, as it sits, was enough to push shares of Seven & I up nearly 25%. This, in turn, is being regarded as a vote of no-confidence in Seven & I’s current CEO, Ryuichi Isaka. New owners, investors seem to believe, will have a better chance of unlocking the full value contained within the company.

Currently, 7-Eleven stores in Japan are considered “world-class” and are generating significant profit. But bringing the rest of the stores worldwide up to that standard is proving to be a difficult, and likely expensive, challenge. With 7-Eleven accounting for around 75% of revenue, improving those stores will be vital to the company’s future. But can it even deliver? A sale to Couche-Tard may remove the issue altogether.

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on TSE:ATD stock based on 10 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 4.92% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:ATD price target of C$87.73 per share implies 17.98% upside potential.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
