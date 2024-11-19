Aligos Therapeutics down 8% after data presented at The Liver Meeting

Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) shares are lower in afternoon trading after the company earlier announced “positive” data from one late-breaker oral and three poster presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease’s, or AASLD, The Liver Meeting, being held November 15-19. The clinical poster presentation highlighted the continued potent antiviral activity of ALG-000184 for chronic hepatitis B virus infection in both HBeAg-positive and HBeAg-negative subjects, demonstrating the potential for the molecule to become first-line therapy for chronic suppression and the backbone for regimens aimed at functional cure, the company stated. Data from less than or equal to 84 weeks following an oral daily dose of 300 mg ALG-000184 monotherapy demonstrated sustained HBV DNA suppression in 7/7 HBeAg-positive CHB subjects. All HBeAg- subjects achieved sustained HBV DNA suppression by Week 24 and 11/11 subjects achieved sustained HBV DNA less than LLOQ at Week 48 with 10/11 subjects further achieving HBV DNA below the lower limit of detection. “Importantly, no subject demonstrated viral resistance to ALG-000184 monotherapy and suppression was maintained throughout the dosing period,” the company stated.

